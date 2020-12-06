Catawba Springs lights up for the holidays

The holiday lights are on in the Catawba Springs community.

“As a board, we decided that we were going to decorate more and see if we can get our community looking more like a community,” Kayo Bolton, president of the property owners association, said.

Bolton said she loves to decorate for the holidays and seasons. She had several pumpkin decorations and scarecrows placed around her home for Thanksgiving but they are being replaced by Christmas trees and holiday lights.

Bolton said several board members and volunteers assisted with the project.

Four settings have been placed at entrances to the neighborhood. One features deer under a light archway that can be found at the entrance by Sulphur Springs Road. Others feature a snowman, Santa’s sleigh and Santa Claus.

Bolton said residents were also given a theme they can use for their own decorations. This year they are creating light spheres and they were given instructions on how to make them. “We are hoping that is something that will catch on.”

Some residents have already put them up around the neighborhood.

Bolton and her husband Jim have lived in the neighborhood for 14 years.