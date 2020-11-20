Catawba sets new COVID-19 record — again

Catawba County Public Health reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — the highest single-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

This brings the county total to 6,212 cases, with 55 hospitalizations, 4,979 recoveries, and 82 total deaths related to the virus.

Burke County Public Health reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the total to 3,734 cases, with 11 hospitalizations, 3,049 recoveries, and 65 total deaths.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 3,202 cases. Of these, 25 patients are hospitalized, 2,130 have recovered, and there have been 39 total deaths related to coronavirus.

Alexander County Health Department reported 276 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday since Friday, Nov. 13, according to the county website. This brings the total to 1,373 virus cases, with 13 total deaths, 27 hospitalizations, and 1,053 recoveries.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,688 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Friday. This brings the state total to 328,846 cases, with 1,571 current hospitalizations, 276,132 recoveries, and 4,979 total deaths.