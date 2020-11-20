 Skip to main content
Catawba sets new COVID-19 record — again
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba sets new COVID-19 record — again

Catawba County Public Health reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — the highest single-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

This brings the county total to 6,212 cases, with 55 hospitalizations, 4,979 recoveries, and 82 total deaths related to the virus.

Burke County Public Health reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the total to 3,734 cases, with 11 hospitalizations, 3,049 recoveries, and 65 total deaths.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 3,202 cases. Of these, 25 patients are hospitalized, 2,130 have recovered, and there have been 39 total deaths related to coronavirus.

Alexander County Health Department reported 276 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday since Friday, Nov. 13, according to the county website. This brings the total to 1,373 virus cases, with 13 total deaths, 27 hospitalizations, and 1,053 recoveries.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,688 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Friday. This brings the state total to 328,846 cases, with 1,571 current hospitalizations, 276,132 recoveries, and 4,979 total deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

120 new cases

6,212 total cases

55 hospitalized

82 deaths

4,979 recovered

Burke County

56 new cases

3,734 total cases

11 hospitalized

65 deaths

3,049 recovered

Caldwell County

62 new cases

3,202 total cases

25 hospitalized

39 deaths

2,130 recovered

Alexander County

276 new cases

1,373 total cases

27 hospitalized

13 deaths

1,053 recovered

North Carolina

3,688 new cases

328,846 total cases

1,571 hospitalized

4,979 deaths

276,132 recovered

Burke, Caldwell, and Alexander county data is as of Thursday.

