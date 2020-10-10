Catawba sees 45 COVID-19 case increase

Catawba County Public Health reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,548 cases.

Of these, 28 patients remain hospitalized, 3,043 people have recovered, and there have been 57 total deaths related to the virus.

Burke County Public Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 2,637, with 12 patients hospitalized, 2,193 recovered, and 49 deaths.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 1,923 cases. Of these, 10 patients are hospitalized, 1,146 have recovered, and 29 deaths have occurred.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,321 cases on Saturday. This brings the state total to 229,752, with 1,034 patients hospitalized, 3,765 deaths, and 192,644 recoveries.