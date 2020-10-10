 Skip to main content
Catawba sees 45 COVID-19 case increase
COVID-19

Catawba sees 45 COVID-19 case increase

Catawba County Public Health reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,548 cases.

Of these, 28 patients remain hospitalized, 3,043 people have recovered, and there have been 57 total deaths related to the virus.

Burke County Public Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 2,637, with 12 patients hospitalized, 2,193 recovered, and 49 deaths.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 1,923 cases. Of these, 10 patients are hospitalized, 1,146 have recovered, and 29 deaths have occurred.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,321 cases on Saturday. This brings the state total to 229,752, with 1,034 patients hospitalized, 3,765 deaths, and 192,644 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

45 new cases

3,548 total cases

28 patients hospitalized

57 total deaths

3,043 people recovered

Burke County

19 new cases

2,637 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

49 total deaths

2,193 people recovered

Caldwell County

26 new cases

1,923 total cases

10 patients hospitalized

29 total deaths

1,146 people recovered

Alexander County

25 new cases

575 total cases

2 patients hospitalized

8 total deaths

506 people recovered

North Carolina

2,321 new cases

229,752 total cases

1,034 patients hospitalized

3,765 total deaths

192,644 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Friday. Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

