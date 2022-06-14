Catawba Science Center brings back dinosaurs with help from community college

The Catawba Science Center will soon bring back its dinosaur exhibit after a seven-year hiatus.

Three of the dinosaurs that will be a part of the exhibit were taken from Catawba Valley Community College to the science center on Tuesday afternoon.

Students at the college have upgraded the animatronic figures of the Tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops, and the dimetrodon over the last few years.

Tracy Hall, executive director of the science center, said the center is hoping to have the exhibit open in August. The exhibit will feature nine newly-purchased dinosaurs in addition to the three that were returned to the center on Tuesday.

Hall said the center last hosted the dinosaur exhibit in 2015 and the three dinosaurs refurbished at the community college were all built in the 1980s.

“They were not working great. They were very old and so we had them in storage. But we know that people of all ages loved dinosaurs and wanted to bring them back to the science center,” Hall said.

Students from multiple disciplines ranging from mechatronics to marketing, design and art had a hand in restoring the dinosaurs or in the marketing of the dinosaurs.

