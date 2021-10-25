 Skip to main content
Catawba man dies in wreck early Sunday morning
A Catawba man died in a single-vehicle wreck shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Ryan Thomas Coots, 27, was traveling south on Mathis Church Road in a 2008 Honda Civic. He lost control in a curve, ran off the road and collided with a utility pole, according to a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Coots was pronounced dead on the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Excessive speed was a contributing factor in the wreck, according the release.

