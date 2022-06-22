Catawba-Lincoln county border to be surveyed; discrepancies exist in voter, fire, real estate maps

The border between Catawba and Lincoln counties will be surveyed and possibly redrawn.

Both county boards of commissioners voted to request a new North Carolina Geodetic Survey of the boundary line, which is ambiguous in some areas.

Currently, the border varies between different maps, such as voter maps, fire district areas, law enforcement coverage areas, real estate maps and county GIS systems, Catawba County Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander said. The survey would create a uniform, agreed-upon border to be used in every official map, Alexander said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The issue of the border between Lincoln and Catawba County has come up before, Alexander said. It was previously surveyed by the North Carolina Geodetic Survey, a state organization, between 2006 and 2008.

The counties did not both approve the survey results or mediate to reach agreement on a border, so a new border was not approved, Alexander said.

“This last survey, Lincoln County said, ‘This is too much trouble, we don’t want to notify everybody, so let’s drop it,’” Commissioner Kitty Barnes said.

Lincoln County initiated the request for a new survey again on April 4 with a resolution. Lincoln County saw problems with a property in the Denver area that is being taxed in Lincoln County, but another map shows it is in Catawba County, Lincoln County Attorney Megan Gilbert said. There has also been boundary confusion in the Vale area, she said.

On Monday, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a similar resolution asking for a survey, which is paid for by the state.

This time, there are rules ensuring that a new border goes into place. Once the survey is complete and the North Carolina Geodetic Survey presents the new map, the counties have one year to mediate and decide on a border. If no agreement is reached, the map the North Carolina Geodetic Survey team created will go into effect.

“We do not have to have an agreement by both counties,” Barnes said.

With both boards passing resolutions, the counties are now in line for a boundary survey. There are several counties the North Carolina Geodetic Survey will work with first before starting the Catawba-Lincoln boundary survey, Alexander said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.