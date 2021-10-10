Catawba infectious disease doctor: Young, healthy in hospital with COVID-19

“It’s difficult to see anyone at any age suffering from a serious illness, but knowing that a severe disease can be prevented by immunization — it’s frustrating to see people who were young dying.”

The hospital is also caring for people who are not suffering from COVID-19, Williams said. Last winter, people were cautious about going to the hospital for illnesses other than COVID-19. Now, people are returning for care for all types of issues.

“With this big surge of COVID cases, it limits what we can do with non-COVID patients,” Williams said. “We’ve recently had to delay some elective cases where the patient would typically stay in the hospital. We’re using those beds for COVID-19 patients.”

Dealing with a busy hospital can be physically and mentally challenging, Williams said. Communicating with COVID-19 patients on oxygen or in breathing masks is difficult. Watching young people die is too.

“We’re seeing young, healthy people with no underlying problems with severe COVID-19. That sticks with you,” Williams said.

The best thing the community can do to combat the surge and help relieve the hospital’s burden is get vaccinated, he said.