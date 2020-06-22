Catawba hits 600 COVID-19 cases; Caldwell has outbreaks at long term care facility and local business

This article was updated on Monday, June 22 at 5:25 p.m.
Catawba County added 26 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 600.
According to Catawba County Public Health’s website, hospitalizations dropped from 16 to 11 on Monday. Also, 251 people have recovered in the county and the number of deaths remain at 13.
Burke County reported a total of 884 COVID-19 cases on Monday. This is an increase of 27 from Friday’s reported cases. Five patients remain hospitalized, 19 have died, and 502 have recovered.
Alexander County reported 63 total COVID-19 cases on Monday, two hospitalizations, and 41 people have recovered.
Caldwell County reported nine new cases on Monday, bringing their total to 311. Eleven patients are currently hospitalized, four have died, and 152 have recovered.
Caldwell County officials learned of an outbreak at a local long-term care facility and a cluster of cases at a local business, according to a Caldwell County press release. Brockford Inn Assisted Living has two cases connected to the facility, and Baker Waste Equipment has seven employees who tested positive.
In congregate living settings such as assisted living facilities, an outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory confirmed cases within a 28-day period. Businesses are monitored for clusters, which is defined as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases, according to the release.
Baker Waste Equipment and Brockford Inn are both working closely with the Caldwell County Health Department to prevent further spread of the virus in their facilities.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 804 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. This brings the state total to 53,605. Hospitalizations increased by 25, and deaths also increased by three.
The updated numbers for statewide recoveries were not available at press time. On June 15, NCDHHS reported 29,219 recoveries across the state.
