 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Catawba health department announces COVID testing changes

  • Updated
  • 0

There will be some changes to COVID-19 testing in Catawba County starting next week. 

The testing, which was previously offered through StarMed, will now be run through Mako Medical as the result of “a shift in state contracting,” according to Catawba County Public Health. The company will provide PCR testing.

The in-person testing is offered between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays in the parking lot behind the health department, which is at 3070 11th Ave. Drive SE near Catawba Valley Medical Center.

The health department also has free take-home tests that can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

For more information on COVID-19 testing and resources, including registration for in-person testing, visit catawbacountync.gov/county-services/public-health/coronavirus-19.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert