Catawba health department announces COVID testing changes

There will be some changes to COVID-19 testing in Catawba County starting next week.

The testing, which was previously offered through StarMed, will now be run through Mako Medical as the result of “a shift in state contracting,” according to Catawba County Public Health. The company will provide PCR testing.

The in-person testing is offered between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays in the parking lot behind the health department, which is at 3070 11th Ave. Drive SE near Catawba Valley Medical Center.

The health department also has free take-home tests that can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

For more information on COVID-19 testing and resources, including registration for in-person testing, visit catawbacountync.gov/county-services/public-health/coronavirus-19.