Catawba Creamery opens Claremont location; 'We’re here for the town'

Jodi and Kevin Tarkovich both grew up in small, one-stoplight towns, as Kevin puts it.

That’s why the couple ended up moving to a farm in Catawba, right between two towns that remind Jodi and Kevin of home: Claremont and Catawba. After years living on Lake Norman, where the Tarkovichs barely knew their neighbors, they sought a slower pace of life.

After moving to their horse farm in 2018, the couple decided to add something to the area.

“We had always wanted an ice cream shop,” Jodi said. “When we decided to move from Lake Norman to Catawba County, we were like, ‘Where does everybody go for ice cream?’ Being closer to Catawba and Claremont, in that radius, we just never really saw anything that had ice cream.”

In August 2019, the Tarkovichs opened Catawba Creamery in the heart of the town of Catawba. While some people had doubts the business would last, the ice cream shop has thrived, Kevin said.

“As we started to share our idea we had some people say, ‘It’ll never work,’ or ‘You can’t count on the town people for support,’” he said. “We wanted to prove them different, prove them wrong — and we have. Because we’re here for the town. These are the people we associate with, relate to and give back to.”

The Tarkovichs embedded themselves in the community. They ran fundraisers for charity and sports teams. During COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020, the Catawba shop got a walk-up window, so people could stay socially distanced and still enjoy an outing. The couple take time every week to talk with customers and get to know each one, Kevin said.

“This is how we grew up, where everyone kind of knew each other or helped each other, and we just wanted to get back to that,” Jodi said

With success in the town of Catawba, the couple decided to expand the business to Claremont. In April, the second location of Catawba Creamery opened in downtown Claremont.

Both ice cream shops offer 30-plus Hershey’s ice cream flavors. The Tarkovichs say they have methods of keeping the ice cream fresh and flavorful, Jodi said. Both locations bring in people looking for dessert after a meal, families with multiple generations enjoying a day together and people popping in during lunch, Jodi said.

Seeing customers enjoy the ice cream reminds Jodi and Kevin why they started the business to begin with, Kevin said. “We did it because we enjoyed ice cream,” he said.

For more information, visit www.catawbacreamery.com.