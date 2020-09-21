 Skip to main content
Catawba County's COVID-19 cases over 3,000
  • Updated
One additional COVID-19 related death was reported in Catawba County on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There are now 53 total coronavirus deaths. The latest was a person in their 70s who had underlying health conditions. They were hospitalized and a resident of a congregate living facility.

The county saw 20 new cases Monday, pushing the total cases reported since the start of the pandemic to over 3,000, according to public health. There have now been 3,013 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Of those cases about 88 percent are considered recovered. There are 14 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, there were 800 new cases reported on Monday, putting the state total at 194,381, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 885 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,247 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

20 new cases

3,013 total cases

14 patients hospitalized

53 total deaths

2,643 people recovered

Burke County

16 new cases

2,275 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

41 total deaths

1,985 people recovered

Caldwell County

0 new cases

1,607 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

968 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

467 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

4 total deaths

401 people recovered

North Carolina

800 new cases

194,381 total cases

885 patients hospitalized

3,247 total deaths

167,257 people recovered

Burke County data is as of Saturday. Caldwell and Alexander counties data is as of Friday.

