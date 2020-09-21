Catawba County's COVID-19 cases over 3,000

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One additional COVID-19 related death was reported in Catawba County on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There are now 53 total coronavirus deaths. The latest was a person in their 70s who had underlying health conditions. They were hospitalized and a resident of a congregate living facility.

The county saw 20 new cases Monday, pushing the total cases reported since the start of the pandemic to over 3,000, according to public health. There have now been 3,013 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Of those cases about 88 percent are considered recovered. There are 14 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, there were 800 new cases reported on Monday, putting the state total at 194,381, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 885 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,247 people have died.