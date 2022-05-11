Catawba County's $8.7 million Mountain Creek Park to open June 18

Mountain Creek Park, located on the northwestern tip of Lake Norman, is set to open June 18.
The 606-acre park, which cost roughly $8.7 million, is the newest addition to Catawba County’s park system. The park is at 6554 Little Mountain Road, Sherrills Ford.
The gates will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The grand opening event is free to the public and will feature a variety of activities.
The morning activities include an 8 a.m. bird walk with Ranger Dwayne Martin; 9 a.m. pollinator garden tour with Ranger Tiffany Huffman; 9:50 a.m. flag ceremony with Boy Scout Troop 327; 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony; and an 11 a.m. mountain bike pump track demonstration.
The afternoon activities begin with a noon guided hike with Ranger Matthew Rodriguez; 1 p.m. bike tool station demo; 2-4 p.m. kids corner games and crafts; 4 p.m. foraging hike with Ranger Melody Key; and a 6 p.m. tree identification hike with Ranger Lori Owenby.
Other special activities throughout the day include a self-guided scavenger hunt with prizes, face painting, a selfie station and a vendor fair. The vendor fair will include a variety of food trucks.
The park features 18.7 miles of mountain biking and hiking trails, an adventure playground, a fishing pier, a paved ADA-accessible trail, pickleball courts, a mountain bike pump track, picnic areas, an outdoor classroom, and a dog park.
Dog park passes are required for each dog entering the dog park. Proof of vaccinations and a $20 fee per dog also are required for entry. The passes will be available at the park office on opening day.