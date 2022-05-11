Catawba County's $8.7 million Mountain Creek Park to open June 18

Mountain Creek Park, located on the northwestern tip of Lake Norman, is set to open June 18.

The 606-acre park, which cost roughly $8.7 million, is the newest addition to Catawba County’s park system. The park is at 6554 Little Mountain Road, Sherrills Ford.

The gates will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The grand opening event is free to the public and will feature a variety of activities.

The morning activities include an 8 a.m. bird walk with Ranger Dwayne Martin; 9 a.m. pollinator garden tour with Ranger Tiffany Huffman; 9:50 a.m. flag ceremony with Boy Scout Troop 327; 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony; and an 11 a.m. mountain bike pump track demonstration.

The afternoon activities begin with a noon guided hike with Ranger Matthew Rodriguez; 1 p.m. bike tool station demo; 2-4 p.m. kids corner games and crafts; 4 p.m. foraging hike with Ranger Melody Key; and a 6 p.m. tree identification hike with Ranger Lori Owenby.

Other special activities throughout the day include a self-guided scavenger hunt with prizes, face painting, a selfie station and a vendor fair. The vendor fair will include a variety of food trucks.

The park features 18.7 miles of mountain biking and hiking trails, an adventure playground, a fishing pier, a paved ADA-accessible trail, pickleball courts, a mountain bike pump track, picnic areas, an outdoor classroom, and a dog park.

Dog park passes are required for each dog entering the dog park. Proof of vaccinations and a $20 fee per dog also are required for entry. The passes will be available at the park office on opening day.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.