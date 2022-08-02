Catawba County working on property revaluation; increases expected

Property tax values in Catawba County are likely to increase in the coming revaluation, data collection for which is underway. The new assessment values will take effect in January, 2023.

Catawba County does a property revaluation every four years, Tax Administrator Brian Myers said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting. The last revaluation went into place in January 2019. Now, the tax office is working on the next reappraisal, Myers said.

“The current market does indicate an increase for all property types,” Myers said.

Counties in North Carolina that did revaluations this year saw increases in property values ranging from from 14% to 50%, Myers said.

To determine Catawba County’s revaluations, the tax office is currently working on assessing all property sales since the last revaluation, Myers said. That information is used to put the most accurate market value to residential, commercial and industrial properties, he said.

An increase in property sales in the past four years and an increase in average sales prices will likely affect the revaluations.

From 2019 to August this year, there are 9,765 residential property sales the tax office will assess for the revaluation. There will be more, as the revaluation will include sales through the end of this year, Myers said.

In the previous four-year cycle, there were far fewer residential sales to review, with 7,572, Myers said.

Along with sales information to assess home values, the tax office also takes into account any changes made to properties, like a new pool, additions to a house or the demolition of a building that could change the value of a property.

In the coming months, the tax office will continue its market assessment and work to inform the community about the upcoming reappraisal.

In October, a schedule of values, which helps determine how properties will be evaluated and appraised, will be submitted to the board of commissioners. A public hearing is expected to be held in early November, Myers said.

In January, notices of new values will be mailed to property owners. Owners will have until April to appeal their new property value assessment. Appeals will be reviewed in April.

The assessed property value is used to determine property taxes. The county is required to reassess property values every eight years. Catawba County elects to do a revaluation every four years.