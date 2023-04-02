HICKORY — The recently organized Catawba County Women Who Care held their first impact meeting Thursday evening, March 30, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in northwest Hickory.

The group, an organized giving circle, is excited to have exceeded their initial membership goal of 100 women. The organization, which now has more than 145 members, is accepting membership commitments and hopes to increase their ability to collectively give more money to local charities.

The members meet three times annually to decide which local nonprofit will be the recipient of their collective gift. The meetings last one hour.

The inaugural event was particularly exciting as over 100 members were in attendance and experienced an initial vote in which two of the three charities in consideration tied for first place. A run-off vote was held, and in a very narrow margin, Exodus Homes of Hickory was named the award recipient.

Members pay the nonprofit directly with their check or online contribution within seven days of the event. The sum received from the event should culminate in a collective gift of $14,500-plus for the nonprofit to utilize as they see fit.

The group was formed this year by seven local women, shown in the photo, and will hold their next meeting on Sept. 12, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church in Hickory.

For more information, email CatawbaCountyWomenWhoCare@gmail.com. Any interested parties are welcome to attend the impact meetings to learn more.