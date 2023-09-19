HICKORY — The recently organized Catawba County Women Who Care held its second impact meeting Tuesday evening, Sept. 12, at First Presbyterian Church in Hickory.

The group, an organized giving circle, is excited to now have 176 members. The membership meets three times annually and each member pledges a $100 contribution per meeting to one of three charities. The charities are presented by members during the impact meetings, which last no more than one hour. The members agree to contribute the collective gift to one of three nonprofits that are presented. The decision is made by majority vote by the membership at the end of the evening.

At the inaugural impact meeting held in March, Exodus Homes was selected by the group as the award recipient. Collectively, CCWWC presented Exodus Homes with a gift of $15,500.

A highlight of the Sept. 12 meeting was having Associate Executive Director (and CCWWC member) Susan Smith give an update on how Exodus Homes is utilizing the $15,500 gift awarded by CCWWC earlier this year. Exodus Homes has used the fund to set up an account to cover unforeseen medical and dental bills for their residents as well as other unexpected expenses.

The three nonprofits that were presented for consideration at the second impact meeting were Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans and Neighbors Network. All are located in and benefit residents of Catawba County.

The award recipient that was chosen on Sept. 12 is Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans. Members pay the nonprofit directly with their check or online contribution within seven days of the event. The sum received from the event should culminate in a collective gift of more than $17,600 for the nonprofit to utilize as it sees fit.

Xan Pilgrim, founder of the group, announced that Catawba County Women Who Care has been invited to partner with the Schulze Foundation in a matching grant program. Moving forward, nonprofit award recipients will receive up to $5,000 in matching funds from this foundation, which was established by Best Buy Corp.

Catawba County Women Who Care was formed this year by seven local women and will hold its next meeting on Nov. 7 at Warehouse 18 in Hickory.

The group is still accepting new members. For more information, email CatawbaCountyWomenWhoCare@gmail.com. Any interested parties are welcome to attend the impact meetings to learn more.