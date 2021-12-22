Catawba County woman receives state award

CONOVER — A former N.C. Division of Public Health, Regional School Health Nurse Consultant, Lucy Heffelfinger, was recently presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award.

It's an honor reserved for those who have shown extraordinary service to the state and to their communities for more than 30 years. It is awarded by the governor for making a significant impact in North Carolina and is the highest service award in the state.

Heffelfinger began her career caring for children and youth 40 years ago when she worked as a staff nurse in an isolation unit providing care to children with infectious illness and those in need of reverse isolation due to immunocompromised status. The daughter of missionary parents, she grew up serving vulnerable populations both overseas and here in North Carolina. Her service to others continued for the next 31 years as a public health nurse, school nurse, and school health nurse consultant.