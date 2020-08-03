You are the owner of this article.
Catawba County will see rain this afternoon, but will not be directly impacted by Isaias
Catawba County will likely see most weather activity around 8 p.m. tonight as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the coast, Scotty Powell, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist, said.

Powell said Catawba County won’t see direct impact from the storm, but a cold front will cause possibly one to three inches of rain throughout the afternoon and 15-to-25-mph gusts.

The weather may cause some flooded roads, power outages and fallen trees, Powell said. “If you do come across flooded roadways, turn around,” he said. “Find another way around.”

Powell said the weather is expected to calm after 11 p.m. Monday night.

The area between Myrtle Beach and Bald Head Island, an area south of Wilmington, will like see the most activity from Isaias today. Powell said the coast could see four to eight inches of rain, two to three feet of storm surge and 50-to-70-mph winds. He added that tropical storms bring tornado threats.

“The good news, it is a quick moving system,” Powell said.

