Catawba County Wig Bank struggling to stay open

The organization sees about 10 clients per month, though they’ve seen an increase in clients this fall. Demand for wigs has decreased but there’s still a need for the service, Messick said. “People come in with no hair, and they leave with hair and feeling better about themselves,” she said.

Two longtime volunteers, Glenda Verbos and Sharon Sipe, are key to helping those clients feel better. They welcome clients, help them try on wigs, head coverings, scarves and hats and show them that not having hair or battling cancer doesn’t mean they can’t feel confident.

In the small room filled with wigs, Verbos and Sipe welcome clients every Tuesday. There are dozens of wigs to choose from — donations have not been an issue, Messick said.

With so many wigs on hand, Verbos said she would hate to see them go to waste if the wig bank is forced to close.

The wig bank used to be at Catawba Valley Medical Center, where there was no rent payment to make, Messick said. In 2009, during some construction at the hospital, the organization moved out.

Now they’re down to just one room to keep rent low. Still, they need help to keep running.