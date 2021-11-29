Catawba County Wig Bank struggling to stay open

Even before the pandemic, the Catawba County Wig Bank was struggling to raise money and stay afloat.
The organization provides wigs, head coverings, mastectomy bras and more for people with cancer and other diseases. They rely on donations and regular charity events to raise money for the cause, said Peggy Messick, Catawba County Breast Cancer Coalition Board chair.
The number of annual events held to raise money for the wig bank dwindled to two before COVID-19. The pandemic halted those events, leaving the wig bank with no incoming money.
In late 2020, a board member donated enough money to keep the wig bank open for a year. By fall 2021, the money was running out and there was no long-term funding in sight, Messick said.
“We’re coming to the end of that money,” she said. “We planned to close at the end of October.”
The gracious landlord of their two-room office space off Main Avenue SW in Hickory offered the organization six months rent-free. Enough time to try to figure out a way to stay open, Messick said. What she wants most is something the organization can rely on — a regular fundraiser or event to help pay for rent and items for cancer patients and survivors. “We need something annual, ongoing,” Messick said.
The organization also needs more volunteers, especially for the CCBCC board, Messick said. She’s searching for someone who can help plan those much-needed fundraisers.
The organization sees about 10 clients per month, though they’ve seen an increase in clients this fall. Demand for wigs has decreased but there’s still a need for the service, Messick said. “People come in with no hair, and they leave with hair and feeling better about themselves,” she said.
Two longtime volunteers, Glenda Verbos and Sharon Sipe, are key to helping those clients feel better. They welcome clients, help them try on wigs, head coverings, scarves and hats and show them that not having hair or battling cancer doesn’t mean they can’t feel confident.
In the small room filled with wigs, Verbos and Sipe welcome clients every Tuesday. There are dozens of wigs to choose from — donations have not been an issue, Messick said.
With so many wigs on hand, Verbos said she would hate to see them go to waste if the wig bank is forced to close.
The wig bank used to be at Catawba Valley Medical Center, where there was no rent payment to make, Messick said. In 2009, during some construction at the hospital, the organization moved out.
Now they’re down to just one room to keep rent low. Still, they need help to keep running.
Messick hopes people choose to support the organization because it’s local. “You know where your money is going,” she said. “It’s donations to cancer patients here locally. It’s all people in the Catawba Valley area.”