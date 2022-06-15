Catawba County volunteer earns Girl Scout award

HICKORY — At Girl Scouts, volunteers are the heart of the organization, the change-makers who make it all possible. They lead girls to try new things and become leaders in communities. They provide mentorship to girls as they grow. And especially through the pandemic, they have helped girls face challenging times and come out stronger.

Each spring, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) has the honor of recognizing these exceptional volunteers during the organization’s annual meeting. This year, GSCP2P held its annual meeting on April 30 at the Gastonia Conference Center in downtown Gastonia. As part of the program, volunteers were recognized for their dedication and service to the organization.

Malla Killian of Conover received the Appreciation Award. The Appreciation Award recognizes a registered Girl Scout adult who has delivered outstanding service to at least one geographic area or program delivery audience.

Killian has been a Girl Scout volunteer in Catawba County for more than 11 years and plays a big role in recruitment efforts for her area.

“Volunteers are at the core of what we do,” said Jennifer Wilcox, CEO of GSCP2P. “It’s not just leading a troop meeting — these women and men are guiding girls into new experiences and ultimately their future. Our mission is possible because of the time and talents they give to girls in our communities.”

Do you want to be a change-maker too? To learn more about volunteering with Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, contact 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.