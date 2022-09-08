Catawba County using open detention officer positions to create new SROs

To add six new school resource officers, Catawba County is eliminating six unfilled detention officer positions at the county jail.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and Catawba County Schools are working toward getting a resource officer at every school. In the last school year, there were five officers covering 16 Catawba County Schools elementary schools, according to information from Catawba County.

To add six elementary school resource officer positions, the sheriff’s office agreed to repurpose six detention officer positions that have not been filled since the positions opened when the new detention center was completed. The Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved the reclassification of the six positions at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The positions were originally added to allow the detention center to hold more inmates but the need has been less than projected, according to the county. The number of inmates in the detention center is not expected to increase dramatically in the near future.

Another officer is being added from the Maiden Police Department to cover Maiden Elementary School, Catawba County Schools said.

Catawba County Schools agreed to pay the salaries of the resource officer positions, the county said. The sheriff’s office will cover the cost of equipment for the officers, about $514,000. That includes vehicles, uniforms, radios, computers, weapons and cameras.

The equipment cost will be paid in part by a $84,000 grant from the N.C. Department of Public Safety. The rest will be paid using money not spent on salaries and benefits of unfilled positions.

Commissioner Sherry Butler said she hopes the added resource officers give schools the support needed to keep students safe.

“I would hope adding more SROs will give them the time to be able to check doors, make sure teachers are doing what they need to do and keeping the school safe,” she said.

She expects the county will pay the salaries of the officers after one year. In the past, the county has continued paying for school resources officers that were originally paid for with grants.

Butler said jail diversion and efforts to keep people with minor offenses out of jail have decreased the jail population.

All middle and high schools in the Catawba County Schools district have full-time resource officers.