Catawba County using $677,000 for narcotics officers, EMS workers

The commissioners also approved the purchase of an X-ray for the Catawba County Jail to screen people coming into the jail. The X-ray machine will cost $169,500 in ARPA funds.

The X-ray is aimed at reducing illegal drugs or other items entering the jail, which could cut down on overdoses in the jail, lessen the need for K-9 searches and keep the jail staff and inmates safer.

The county’s emergency medical services division asked for two more shift supervisors to oversee EMS shifts and help with response. Four shift supervisor positions were requested in 2020 but only two were approved at the time.

Wednesday, the EMS department asked for the other two supervisor positions, which will cost $188,000 in ARPA funding.

EMS saw an 11% increase in calls in the past year and an increase in more complex calls that require the help of a supervisor, Furtado said. As the county’s population grows, the demand for EMS services will as well, he said.

EMS currently has several vacant positions the department has struggled to fill.

Commissioner Sherry Butler said she was against the two new shift supervisor positions because of the current open positions.