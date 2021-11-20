Catawba County using $677,000 for narcotics officers, EMS workers

Catawba County is using COVID-19 relief funding to pay for new narcotics officers with the sheriff’s office, EMS supervisors and equipment for the two departments.
A total of $677,300 in American Rescue Plan Act funding will be used for the new positions and equipment. The Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved the spending at a Wednesday work session at Hart Square Village.
Two new narcotics officers were approved for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, which will cost $225,000 in ARPA funding.
The new officers will help the sheriff’s office focus on limiting the supply of drugs coming in to the county, Assistant County Manager Mary Furtado said at the meeting. “They’ve been really focused on building cases to get high-level dealers, which takes a long time,” she said. “They’re trying to go bigger.”
The county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths. In 2020, there were 35 unintentional overdose deaths, Furtado said. The number of overdose calls has already increased significantly since 2018. The sheriff’s office expects to see about 756 total calls by the end of this year. There were 601 overdose calls in 2020 and 404 in 2018.
The sheriff’s office asked for the new narcotics positions in this year’s budget, but the positions were not approved at the time. The new positions were approved unanimously by the board of commissioners on Wednesday.
The commissioners also approved the purchase of an X-ray for the Catawba County Jail to screen people coming into the jail. The X-ray machine will cost $169,500 in ARPA funds.
The X-ray is aimed at reducing illegal drugs or other items entering the jail, which could cut down on overdoses in the jail, lessen the need for K-9 searches and keep the jail staff and inmates safer.
The county’s emergency medical services division asked for two more shift supervisors to oversee EMS shifts and help with response. Four shift supervisor positions were requested in 2020 but only two were approved at the time.
Wednesday, the EMS department asked for the other two supervisor positions, which will cost $188,000 in ARPA funding.
EMS saw an 11% increase in calls in the past year and an increase in more complex calls that require the help of a supervisor, Furtado said. As the county’s population grows, the demand for EMS services will as well, he said.
EMS currently has several vacant positions the department has struggled to fill.
Commissioner Sherry Butler said she was against the two new shift supervisor positions because of the current open positions.
“I’d rather spend the money trying to fill the positions we’ve got,” Butler said. “I’m just against it at this moment in time.”
Butler and Barbara Beatty voted against the new positions. Commissioners Randy Isenhower, Austin Allran and Kitty Barnes voted in favor of the positions.
The commissioners also approved the use of $30,000 in ARPA funding for cleaning equipment for EMS, including a chemical sprayer, an ultra-violet light and a disinfectant fogger.
A $15,800 inventory system for EMS and the sheriff’s office was also approved.
The county got about $31 million in ARPA funding, which it can use over about five years, Furtado said. Managing that money and meeting federal reporting requirements to use it will take work.
To help with that workload, the commissioners approved the use of $49,000 in ARPA money to hire a grants manager full-time.
Public Health
Catawba County Public Health plans to use $1.2 million in state money to support vaccine registration, appointment lines, administration and other pandemic response, Furtado said.
Public health also plans to buy a COVID-19 mobile vaccination and testing vehicle with the money. The commissioners approved the expenses.