Catawba County United Way accepts funding requests

HICKORY — The Catawba County United Way is currently accepting notices of intent to apply for funding for 2022.

This notice of intent is due on Feb. 26 by 6 p.m. and can be found on the CCUW website at www.ccunitedway.com/form/notice-of-intent.

Those submitting a notice of intent will be asked to attend training to prepare them to fill out a pre-request for funding proposal (pre-RFP) on March 2, held as a Zoom meeting.

Pre-requests for funding are accepted through electronic submission to the CCUW website and requires individual, pre-assigned access log-in and password information. Submit the requested notice of intent to be assigned the access information as a representative of your organization. Once assigned, your individual log-in/password will then be emailed to you.

Qualifying nonprofits should target at least one of the three impact areas the United Way is focused on to address the needs of the residents of Catawba County: health, education and/or income.

The area of health is defined as safe and secure environments, healthy beginnings, healthy lifestyles and access to health care and prevention.