HICKORY — The Catawba County United Way will start its 2024 grant cycle by opening the Pre-Request for Funding Process (Pre-RFP) on Feb. 20.

The Pre-RFP application can be found at - https://www.ccunitedway.com/form/2023-notice-of-intent on Feb. 20 or call 828-327-6851.

The Pre-RFP is due by midnight on March 10.

Applying organizations must either be incorporated as a not-for-profit, tax-exempt entity or have a 501-C3 legal status within Catawba County, who comply with applicable legal, federal state and local operating and reporting requirements (government-approved accounting practices, annual audit, 990, nondiscrimination).

This allocation process is for grant requests of at least $10,000.

Qualifying nonprofits should target at least one of the three impact areas the United Way is focused on to address the needs of the residents of Catawba County: health, education and/or income.

The area of health is defined as safe and secure environments, healthy beginnings, healthy lifestyles and access to health care and prevention.

The area of education is defined as school readiness, academic achievement, parental/guardian engagement and productive young adults.

The area of income is defined as family-sustaining education and employment, income supports, affordable housing and savings and managing expenses.

Also, those being considered must be operated by an active, voluntary governing body and adhere to a locally developed and adopted code of ethics for volunteers and staff, which include provisions for ethical management, publicity, fundraising practices and full and fair disclosure.

If you have any questions, contact John Bailey at the Catawba County United Way, 828-327-6851 or by email jbailey@ccunitedway.com, and learn more about the process at - https://www.ccunitedway.com/united-way-community-allocation-process.

Those organizations selected to complete final Requests for Funding will be notified. All grant amounts are contingent on funds raised.