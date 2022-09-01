Catawba County unemployment rate drops in July, returns to May levels

The unemployment rate decreased in Catawba County in July, reverting to May levels after a slight increase in the number of people who were jobless in June.

The unemployment rate in the county decreased from 3.8% in June to 3.4% in July, according to data released by the N.C. Department of Commerce. The unemployment rate was 3.4% in May as well.

The unemployment rate decreased in every county in North Carolina in July, a news release from the N.C. Department of Commerce said. The dip brought the state average unemployment rate to 3.7%, the release said.

Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate in July at 7.6%. Swain, Chatham and Buncombe counties had the lowest at 2.9%.

Unemployment rates remain lower than a year earlier. Catawba County’s unemployment rate was 4.9% in July 2021.

The total labor force of people working or looking for work in Catawba County decreased by about 200 people from June to July, totaling 78,727 people in July.

The decrease came largely in the number of people unemployed. The number of people unemployed dropped by about 300 in July to 2,710.

The number of people employed in Catawba County increased by about 100 people in July, to 76,017. In July 2021, there were 73,058 people employed and 3,741 unemployed and looking for work.

Unemployment in Caldwell County was 3.6% in July. In Burke County, it was 3.4% and in Alexander County, it was 3.1%.