Catawba County unemployment increases slightly to 3.4%

The unemployment rate rose slightly in Catawba County in May as the jobless rate increased in 89 counties in North Carolina.

The unemployment rate in the county increased from 3.2% to 3.4% from April to May, according to data released by the N.C. Department of Commerce. Before the increase, the rate had steadily dropped by 0.1% each month since January.

Catawba County’s unemployment rate stayed below the state average of 3.6%.

Unemployment rates increased in 89 counties, decreased in six counties and stayed the same in five counties, a news release from the N.C. Department of Commerce said. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.3%. Orange and Chatham counties had the lowest at 2.9%.

Catawba County’s unemployment rate is still lower than it was in May 2021, when the unemployment rate was 5.1%.

The total labor force of people working or looking for work in Catawba County increased in May, to 79,259. That’s up from 78,549 in April.

The number of people employed in Catawba County increased by 243 in May, to 76,561. The number of people unemployed also increased by 214 in May due to the expanded labor force.

In May 2021, there were 71,952 people employed and 3,856 unemployed and looking for work.

Unemployment in Caldwell County was 3.6% in May. In Burke County, it was 3.4% and in Alexander County, it was 3.2%.

