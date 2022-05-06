Catawba County unemployment continues to decrease, dipping to 3.3%

The unemployment rate in Catawba County fell slightly in March along with 84 other counties in North Carolina.

The unemployment rate in the county dropped from 3.4% to 3.3% from February to March, according to data released by the N.C. Department of Commerce.

It is the second month in a row the unemployment rate decreased. Catawba County’s unemployment rate stayed below the state average of 3.6%.

Unemployment rates increased in 12 counties and stayed the same in three counties, a press release from the N.C. Department of Commerce said. Hyde County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.7%. Orange County had the lowest at 2.4%.

Catawba County’s unemployment rate is still higher than it was in December when it was 3%. It is lower than it was a year prior in March 2021, when the unemployment rate was 5.2%.

The number of people employed in Catawba County increased by 315 people in March, to 75,848 and the number of people unemployed decreased by 20 to 2,616 in March. In March 2021, there were 72,472 people employed and 3,962 unemployed and looking for work.

March’s employment and unemployment numbers are similar to pre-pandemic levels.

Unemployment in Caldwell County was 3.5% in March. In Burke County, it was 3.2% and in Alexander County, it was 3.1%.

