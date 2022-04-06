Catawba County to use $10 million in COVID-19 relief under lost revenue exception

Catawba County plans to use $10 million of its COVID-19 relief money to make up for what county leaders are categorizing as revenue lost during the pandemic.

The county was allotted about $30.1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to information from the county. Catawba County has received $15 million and expects to receive the rest in May.

On Monday, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners voted to use $10 million of its American Rescue Plan Act money to make up for lost revenue.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury allowed counties and cities to use up to $10 million for lost revenue with few restrictions attached.

Despite early impacts to the county's tax revenue from the pandemic, Catawba County still saw growth in its property and sales tax income in 2020 and 2021, according to audit and budget documents.

In fiscal year 2019-20, the county saw an increase in overall property and sales tax revenue, with $115 million in property tax collections and $41 million in sales tax. The county's general fund grew by $8.3 million.

In fiscal year 2020-21, the county's general fund increased by $14.5 million to $112.6 million. The county brought in $48 million in sales tax revenue, $5 million more than the year before, and collected $120.6 million in property tax, also a $5 million increase from the year before.

Claiming $10 million of the county's American Rescue Plan Act money for lost revenue qualifies that money for an easier reporting process and makes it eligible for more uses, according to the treasury department’s guidance.

Catawba County staff has not figured out how the $10 million will be used, according to the county.

The money can be used for government services, like construction of schools or roads, health services, general government administration and staff or providing public safety services, according to the treasury department.

The board of commissioners also approved a grant ordinance guiding the use of American Rescue Plan Act money. The ordinance says the money should be used to:

Support public health expenses like COVID-19 mitigation, medical expenses, behavior health care and staff

Address negative economic impacts from the pandemic

Replace lost public sector revenue

Provide premium pay for essential workers

Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure

The county has already budgeted $12.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for projects and expenses that fall in those categories.

