Catawba County to seek $4 million grant for broadband expansion

If Catawba County is approved for a state broadband grant, about 4,000 households that are currently underserved in the county could get better internet. There are about 7,500 households in the county that are currently underserved or have no internet access at all.
Catawba County leaders gave a nod of approval Monday for an application for a state Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant from the N.C. Broadband Infrastructure Office. If approved, the state would provide $4 million, and the grant would require a $1.5 million grant match from the county, which would be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act money.
The money would go to Lumen Investment, owner of CenturyLink, an internet service provider. Lumen would invest another $4.3 million to connect 4,354 homes on its network, Rick Pilato, Catawba County chief information officer, said.
The internet would connect to homes with no broadband access, as well as homes with internet speeds of less than 25 megabits per second download speed and three megabits per second upload speed. There are about 7,500 homes in Catawba County that fall below that threshold.
Lumen made the proposal to apply for the grant with the county and presented three options, Pilato said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting. The first option would cost $8.7 million, require $1 million in ARPA money from the county and connect 4,046 homes. The second option would cost $9.8 million, require $1.5 million from the county and connect 4,354 homes. The third option would cost $12.3 million, require $2.5 million from the county and connect 4,737 homes.
The county commissioners on the finance and personnel subcommittee, Barbara Beatty and Austin Allran, as well as the remainder of the board who were present at the meeting, Kitty Barnes, Sherry Butler and Randy Isenhower, chose the second option.
The county’s portion will come from American Rescue Plan funds, of which the county was allotted $31 million. The state grant also is funded by the American Rescue Plan. Legislators put aside $350 million for the broadband grants.
Pilato did not detail where the 128 miles of internet fiber would be installed. Slow internet is most significant in the east and west corners of Catawba County, according to federal broadband maps.
The full board of commissioners will vote on the grant application at its next meeting on March 21.