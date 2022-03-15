Catawba County to seek $4 million grant for broadband expansion

If Catawba County is approved for a state broadband grant, about 4,000 households that are currently underserved in the county could get better internet. There are about 7,500 households in the county that are currently underserved or have no internet access at all.

Catawba County leaders gave a nod of approval Monday for an application for a state Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant from the N.C. Broadband Infrastructure Office. If approved, the state would provide $4 million, and the grant would require a $1.5 million grant match from the county, which would be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act money.

The money would go to Lumen Investment, owner of CenturyLink, an internet service provider. Lumen would invest another $4.3 million to connect 4,354 homes on its network, Rick Pilato, Catawba County chief information officer, said.

The internet would connect to homes with no broadband access, as well as homes with internet speeds of less than 25 megabits per second download speed and three megabits per second upload speed. There are about 7,500 homes in Catawba County that fall below that threshold.