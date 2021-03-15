Catawba County to see rain and possibly storms throughout the week

Catawba County will see 1 to 4 inches of rain throughout the week and possibly some storms, Scotty Powell, meteorologist with Carolina Weather Group, said Monday.

Powell said Catawba had 13 days of dry weather until the county saw rain on Saturday. He said the rain will be periodic and will start Monday night.

“A cold front will move in from Wednesday to Thursday,” Powell said. That's when Powell says Catawba County could see some storms.

Powell said as the week goes on he will have a better idea of what to expect with the storms. He recommended that everyone have a plan in case of severe weather during this time of year.

