Catawba County teens hold trials with real consequences; judge oversees Teen Court

Last week, a pair of Maiden High School students filled the roles of bailiff and attorney in court.

A Discovery High School student acted as prosecutor. A Fred T. Foard High School student took on the role of a defense attorney.

The setting was two Teen Court trials at the Newton Justice Center.

The first trial started at 5 p.m. and was led by Judge Robert A. Mullinax Jr. with help from youth volunteers with the Conflict Resolution Center.

The Conflict Resolution Center’s Teen Court program seeks to give youth a second chance by giving them a trial that provides a fair consequence for their actions. Consequences are decided by their peers, and the proceedings keep the teens from having to go through juvenile court and ending up with a criminal record.

The goal of Teen Court is not to find whether the youth defendant is guilty or innocent, but it is to give them a fair consequence based on the offense.

“I want to congratulate the Catawba County JCPC (Juvenile Crime Prevention Council) on implementing Catawba County’s Teen Court Program. It is a wonderful vehicle to teach young people the importance of preparation and to begin thinking about concepts that are fundamental to our judicial process. The program will also lessen the load on our juvenile justice system, freeing up valuable time and resources for juveniles more appropriately placed in juvenile delinquency court," Mullinax said.

Youth volunteer Christopher Guernsey attends Maiden High School. Guernsey has worked with the Conflict Resolution Center since 2020, and he was a bailiff in Tuesday’s trials. Guernsey said he wants to pursue a career in law enforcement, and his involvement with Teen Court has given him the opportunity to build connections with current Catawba County officers.

Sawyer Owens, a senior at Discovery High School, was the prosecutor. She said she joined Teen Court because she is interested in becoming a lawyer after college. She said it has been rewarding to meet defendants and get to know and understand them.

Elif Oguz, from Fred T. Foard High School, was the defense attorney. She said she originally joined Teen Court because she needed community service hours. She said she is glad she joined because her experience led her to consider a degree in political science. She said she eventually plans to go to law school.

Oguz said Teen Court has been rewarding because of the great people she has met and the role she played in giving them a second chance.

Volunteers have to complete 1.5 hours of introductory training at the Catawba County United Way. Those who want to fill the roles of attorneys, bailiff or clerk have to receive an additional four hours of specialized training.

Youth volunteers complete training and participate in mock trials to learn and gain experience in the court setting before they conduct real trials.

“It is refreshing watching teens not only be a part of the judicial process, but after thorough deliberations, deliver consequences to their peers as well,” District 25 Chief Court Counselor Ronn Abernethy said.

