Catawba County teen earns state 4-H honors

HICKORY — Lauran Surratt of Hickory was inducted into the NC 4-H Honor Club in July during NC 4-H Congress. Being selected for Honor Club is a top accomplishment, with fewer than 1% of 4-H members earning this honor.
Membership is limited to youth who are 16 and older and have participated in 4-H for three years and have an outstanding record of citizenship, leadership, and service to 4-H. NC 4-H Honor started in 1931 and now has more than 3,000 members that are dedicated to service to 4-H.
Surratt was awarded the Marshall Hill 4-H college scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is renewable for up to four years. Scholarships are made possible with private donations to NC 4-H. Scholarships totalling more than $60,000 are awarded annually to outstanding 4-H members based on 4-H accomplishments, academics, and college aptitude.
Surratt is a 2020 graduate of Hickory Career Arts Magnet School and will use the scholarship to continue her education at High Point University, where she plans to major in international business.
Surratt was elected to serve as a district 4-H officer during 4-H Teen Retreat earlier in the year and was inducted as 2020-21 officer during 4-H Congress. The new state and district officers are typically inducted during a traditional candlelight service at the state fairgrounds. With Congress being held virtually this year, each officer was mailed a candle that they lit with their videos shared simultaneously during the virtual evening installation.
Surratt will serve alongside 25 other district and state officers to provide leadership to the state 4-H program over the next year, in her officer role.
Surratt is the daughter of Collette Surratt of Hickory. She has been involved in 4-H since she was 8 years old and started with participating in 4-H activities offered at Brown-Penn Recreation Center. Since that time, she has participated in 4-H presentations, attended 4-H Camp, 4-H and NC 4-H Congress and taught 4-H Summer Spark workshops.
She has attended National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, National 4-H Conference in Washington, DC and been involved in teaching healthy-living workshops on the county and state level during her teen years. She has been a student representative from HCAM on the Catawba County Youth Council for the past four years and was president of the council for the 2019-20 school-year.
4-H is a volunteer-led youth program offered through NC Cooperative Extension for youths ages 5-18. For information about joining or starting a 4-H club in your area, contact the Catawba County Cooperative Extension office at 828-45-8240 or email donna_mull@ncsu.edu.
