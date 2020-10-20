Catawba County surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 cases

Catawba County surpassed 4,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county reported 30 new cases on Tuesday, putting the county total at 4,007 cases since the pandemic began. The seven-day average daily increase decreased to 46.5 cases per day on Tuesday. There have been 326 new cases reported in the past seven day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two new hospitalizations were reported on Tuesday, putting the county at 32 residents hospitalized. There have been 61 county resident deaths.

There were 1,578 new cases reported statewide on Tuesday, putting North Carolina’s case total at 248,750, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,203 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,992 have died.