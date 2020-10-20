 Skip to main content
Catawba County surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 cases
Catawba County surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 cases

Catawba County surpassed 4,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county reported 30 new cases on Tuesday, putting the county total at 4,007 cases since the pandemic began. The seven-day average daily increase decreased to 46.5 cases per day on Tuesday. There have been 326 new cases reported in the past seven day.

Two new hospitalizations were reported on Tuesday, putting the county at 32 residents hospitalized. There have been 61 county resident deaths.

There were 1,578 new cases reported statewide on Tuesday, putting North Carolina’s case total at 248,750, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,203 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,992 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

30 new cases

4,007 total cases

32 patients hospitalized

61 total deaths

3,182 people recovered

Burke County

23 new cases

2,817 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

51 total deaths

2,384 people recovered

Caldwell County

48 new cases

2,191 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,301 people recovered

Alexander County

45 new cases

700 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

9 total deaths

554 people recovered

North Carolina

1,578 new cases

248,750 total cases

1,203 patients hospitalized

3,992 total deaths

218,541 people recovered

Caldwell and Burke counties data is as of Monday.

