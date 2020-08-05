Catawba County surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; 83 percent recovered

Catawba County reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the county past the 2,000-case mark.

The county has now reported 2,022 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. An estimated 1,679 of those cases have recovered, according to Catawba County Public Health’s Wednesday update. That’s 83 percent of the county’s cases.

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus remained at 16 on Wednesday, and the number of people who have died is 29.

There have been at least 16,895 COVID-19 tests completed in Catawba County reported to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Of those, almost 12 percent have been positive.

North Carolina saw a drop in the number of new cases reported in a single day, with 1,127 new cases on Wednesday, following 1,629 on Tuesday. The new cases put the state total at 129,288.

There are 1,167 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,050 people have died.

