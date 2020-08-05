You are the owner of this article.
Catawba County surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; 83 percent recovered
Catawba County reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the county past the 2,000-case mark.

The county has now reported 2,022 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. An estimated 1,679 of those cases have recovered, according to Catawba County Public Health’s Wednesday update. That’s 83 percent of the county’s cases.

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus remained at 16 on Wednesday, and the number of people who have died is 29.

There have been at least 16,895 COVID-19 tests completed in Catawba County reported to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Of those, almost 12 percent have been positive.

North Carolina saw a drop in the number of new cases reported in a single day, with 1,127 new cases on Wednesday, following 1,629 on Tuesday. The new cases put the state total at 129,288.

There are 1,167 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,050 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

48 new cases

2,022 total cases

16 patients hospitalized

29 total deaths

1,679 people recovered

Burke County

8 new cases

1,680 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

1,258 people recovered

Alexander County

11 new cases

272 total cases

3 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

241 people recovered

Caldwell County

4 new cases

1,145 total cases

20 patients hospitalized

14 total deaths

512 people recovered

North Carolina

1,127 new cases

129,288 total cases

1,167 patients hospitalized

2,050 total deaths

105,093 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Tuesday, Alexander County's from Monday.

