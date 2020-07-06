Catawba County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases
Catawba County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Virus Outbreak Home Test

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. 

Catawba County saw 40 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new laboratory-confirmed cases put the county total at 1,011 cases. Nearly half of those have recovered, with 454 recovered from the virus, according to public health.

The county’s confirmed cases do not represent every case of the coronavirus because not everyone with the virus is tested.

The county has seen 14 deaths associated with COVID-19 and 17 people are hospitalized.

Catawba County Public Health reports 3,559 tests have come back negative. Catawba County’s percent of tests that are positive is about 13 percent for the past two weeks, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state two-week average of tests that are positive is 9 percent.

The percent of positive tests for Catawba County is rising because of increased contact tracing -- more known contacts of COVID-19 cases are being encouraged to get tested, according to Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

North Carolina saw 1,546 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, putting the state total at 74,529, according to NCDHHS.

The state saw a new high for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at 982 people.

At least 1,398 people have died with COVID-19 and over a million tests for the virus have been done in the state.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

40 new cases

1,011 total cases

17 patients hospitalized

14 total deaths

454 people recovered

North Carolina

1,546 new cases

74,529 total cases

982 patients hospitalized

1,398 total deaths

55,318 people recovered

