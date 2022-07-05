Catawba County students attend Juntos camp

HICKORY — Eleven students from the Catawba County Juntos program joined more than 70 high school students from across North Carolina for Juntos Summer Academy, a week-long camp held at NC State University, from June 14 through June 18.
Juntos Summer Academy allowed Latino youth to experience living on a college campus, learn about the college application process, and participate in career and life skills workshops.
The youth also connected with professionals and college students through networking opportunities, participated in a climate resilience project in partnership with UNC Center for Public Engagement with Science UNC Institute for the Environment, and took part in community activities like touring a local museum and kayaking.
Each day was driven by a theme, all under the concept of “Juntos Le Echamos Ganas” or “We Push Forward.” Aliah E, a rising ninth-grader who attended Juntos Academy, shared, “During the Juntos Summer Academy, I enjoyed learning about my options for colleges and I got to make new friends.”
Juntos is a program that partners with NC State, 4-H, local schools, and the community to provide high school Latino students and their families with the knowledge, skills, and resources to ensure high school graduation and increase college access and attendance rates.