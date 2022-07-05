 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catawba County students attend Juntos camp

  • 0
juntos

Eleven students from the Catawba County Juntos program attended Juntos Summer Academy.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — Eleven students from the Catawba County Juntos program joined more than 70 high school students from across North Carolina for Juntos Summer Academy, a week-long camp held at NC State University, from June 14 through June 18.

Juntos Summer Academy allowed Latino youth to experience living on a college campus, learn about the college application process, and participate in career and life skills workshops.

The youth also connected with professionals and college students through networking opportunities, participated in a climate resilience project in partnership with UNC Center for Public Engagement with Science UNC Institute for the Environment, and took part in community activities like touring a local museum and kayaking.

Each day was driven by a theme, all under the concept of “Juntos Le Echamos Ganas” or “We Push Forward.” Aliah E, a rising ninth-grader who attended Juntos Academy, shared, “During the Juntos Summer Academy, I enjoyed learning about my options for colleges and I got to make new friends.”

People are also reading…

Juntos is a program that partners with NC State, 4-H, local schools, and the community to provide high school Latino students and their families with the knowledge, skills, and resources to ensure high school graduation and increase college access and attendance rates.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island beach Sunday

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island beach Sunday

Authorities say a North Carolina man has drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area have needed assistance. A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore and bystanders were administering CPR. Emergency medical personnel performed resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes before pronouncing the man dead. The town says the deadly incident was among more than a half dozen calls for “rescue” in the Oak Island and Caswell Beach areas. Officials say the water remains unsettled due to Tropical Storm Colin, which dissipated overnight.

Watch Now: Related Video

Congolese community joins Pope for Mass at Vatican

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert