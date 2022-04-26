Catawba County struggles to hire; considering 5-6% raise for county employees, $500 quarterly bonuses

Catawba County is considering a 5% raise and quarterly bonuses in an attempt to hire and keep employees.

Hiring and retention for the county government is becoming increasingly difficult, Human Resources Director Cynthia Eades said at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners’ budget meeting on Monday. The county is not getting as many applications as it once did, and the turnover rate is rising, Eades said.

In October 2020, Catawba County received about 35 applications for each open position. In April, the county got about 10 applications per job.

“That’s 10 applications, not 10 qualified applicants,” Eades said. “There’s a big difference.”

In February 2020, the county was recruiting for about 42 open positions. As of April, the county was recruiting for 101 positions. Another 13 jobs are expected to open soon. About 10% of the county’s positions are unfilled, Eades said.

The county’s turnover rate is also up. In 2021, the turnover rate was about 16%. The year prior, the rate was 10%.

As inflation has raised the cost of living and wages in the public and private sector have increased, hiring has become more difficult, Eades said. The challenge can affect the level of service the county provides to citizens and affects employee satisfaction. That can lead to more turnover, Eades said.

“I think the most common things I hear the most (from employees who leave) are: Hire more people to help us with the workload,” Eades said. “They’re not saying create more positions, they’re saying hire for the positions you’ve got. The other common thing we hear is: ‘Pay more.’”

Catawba County pays about 4% less than some competitors for base positions, Eades said.

To take a step toward remedying that wage gap, Eades recommended a 5% increase in the starting salary for every position in the budget, for fiscal year 2022-23. The increase would give every current employee a 5% pay hike starting in July.

That increase is in line with what other counties are considering, Eades said. With the county already 4% behind the average, Commissioner Sherry Butler asked if the increase was enough.

“I don’t want us to fall further behind,” Butler said. “That’s my question: Is this enough?”

Butler proposed a 6% increase instead. Commissioners Austin Allran and Barbara Beatty echoed Butler. “I appreciate how fiscally conservative this is, but do we really think it’s enough, with these inflation rates?” Allran said.

Commissioner Kitty Barnes proposed a 5.5% increase.

Along with the 5% increase, the county would still do annual 3-3.5% performance-based raises for employees on their work anniversaries.

Eades and County Manager Mick Berry also recommended a new retention bonus of $500 each quarter. All employees would get $500 each quarter — an incentive to stick around, Berry said.

“It’s not just to get someone here. We want to keep them,” Berry said. “We thought, what if we were to do a retention pay. … There’s that hanging incentive out there to keep them staying with us, keep working.”

The county already offers longevity pay but that does not start until an employee works for the county for five years, Berry said. In the current hiring environment, employees need to be rewarded before then, he said.

The 5% salary increase would cost $3.3 million for one year, Berry said. The county’s performance raises cost about $1.2 million each year. The new $500 quarterly retention bonuses would cost $2 million each year.

The cost of the changes, $6.5 million total, would be paid for with $4.25 million in sales tax revenue above forecasted levels and $2.3 million in money saved when positions went unfilled in the past year, Berry said.

If the pay changes are approved by the board of commissioners for the coming budget, more pay changes may be recommended after the initial increase goes in place, Eades said. If the 5% increase and retention bonuses are approved, Eades and county management will monitor the effect on hiring and retention to decide if another pay increase is needed.

More pay increases or bonuses may be recommended for jobs that are most difficult to hire for, such as detention officers, paramedics, school nurses and social services caseworkers, Eades said.

The board of commissioners were in agreement that the raises and bonuses were necessary, but Beatty asked that the subject be revisited before the completed budget is brought for approval before the board.

“I’m not sure it’s (5% is) enough,” Beatty said. “I think we need to revisit in the budget hearings and look at 6%.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.