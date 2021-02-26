Catawba County Sheriff's Office's new, upgraded space will provide convenience and security for visitors

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is moving into a new office space on Monday.

Officials say the move will provide more convenience and security.

“We are going to centralize services,” Capt. Aaron Turk said. “In our existing office, you have gun permits and then civil is in a different area. Records is in a different area. The sheriff’s office administration is somewhat disjointed. This is going to centralize everybody and bring those services together, so it’s going to be more of a one-stop shop for the community.”

The new office will be located in the Catawba County Justice Center just inside the main entrance on the first floor where the Register of Deeds office used to be located. This will require visitors to go through security before arriving at the office. “Everyone will be required to go through the security station no matter where they need to go,” Turk said. “It gives more integrity to the entire campus.”

Chief Deputy Brian Kelly pointed out that the move will also bring the sheriff's office closer to other services at the Justice Center. “So everyone is working together as one unit," he said, "because now the offices are all spread out.”

