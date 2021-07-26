Catawba County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing man

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man who has not been accounted for since July 13.

Anthony John Jaworsky, 29, was last seen at his home in the Conover area, Capt. Aaron Turk of the sheriff's office said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s suspicious in nature,” Turk said. “The fact that he’s missing, and for this long, is suspicious and we’re following every lead that is either generated or we generate.”

The office had no additional details to share on Monday morning.

Anyone with information that would help the search can call 828-464-3112.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.