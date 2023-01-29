Catawba County Sheriff's Office honors retiree

NEWTON — Cpl. Donald Houston with Catawba County Sheriff's Office was honored Thursday afternoon upon his retirement after a 44-year career in law enforcement. Houston’s career included service to four elected sheriffs and the citizens of Catawba County.

Houston began his career in 1979 as a reserve patrol deputy. He served in that capacity until 2003 when he joined the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office full-time. During his 20 years of full-time service Houston has served in the Civil Division and assisted in the management of the vehicle fleet.

Houston has also served and is continuing to serve Catawba County in a number of capacities. This service includes 15 years as telecommunicator with the Catawba County Communications Center and five years with Catawba County EMS. Houston has also volunteered with Catawba Rescue Squad for 49 years, serving as chief for 15 of those years.

When asked about retirement, Houston said he has enjoyed his time with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and was looking forward to riding his motorcycle and spending more time with family.

He also thanked the late Sheriff T. Dale Johnson, retired Sheriff L. David Huffman, retired Sheriff Coy Reid and Sheriff Don Brown for allowing him to serve Catawba County these past four decades.