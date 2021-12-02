 Skip to main content
Catawba County Sheriff's Office adds new investigators to narcotics division
CATAWBA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Two new investigator positions were added to the narcotics division of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the agency announced this week.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said there are now 11 investigators in the division.

American Rescue Plan Act federal funds disbursed by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners are being used to fund the positions, a news release from the sheriff’s office says.

The additional staffing will provide increased focus on narcotics trafficking as the country faces a nationwide opioid epidemic, Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said.

“We thank our county commissioners for allowing these funds to be used to increase our narcotics enforcement,” Brown said. “This close working relationship allowed our commissioners to more readily meet this need. These investigators will join our ongoing efforts to combat local drug traffickers.”

