Catawba County sheriff's deputy fired after DWI charge identified; breathalyzer showed .15 blood alcohol content

The Catawba County sheriff’s deputy who was fired after being arrested and charged with driving while impaired Saturday was identified as Ryan Lee Hamby.

Hamby, 30, of Granite Falls, was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a release from the Granite Falls Police Department says. He was fired Saturday after his arrest, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Saturday.

Hamby was arrested after Granite Falls police were called at 3:27 a.m. Saturday to Murphy’s Express Convenience Store on Hickory Boulevard about a vehicle that was at the fuel pump for an hour with the engine running and the driver potentially passed out, police said.

The officer found a 2013 GMC truck at the pump with Hamby at the wheel. The officer talked to Hamby and determined he was impaired. The officer arrested Hamby.

A breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.15, police said.

This is at least the third time in less than a year a Catawba County deputy has lost a job after impaired-driving charges. In June 2021, Deputy Michael T. Watkins was fired and charged with DWI. In July 2021, Eric Dixon Walker, was charged with driving while impaired and hit and run property damage and was fired as well.