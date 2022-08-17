Catawba County sheriff write-in candidate no longer eligible for election

There is no longer a write-in candidate for Catawba County sheriff.

Derek Slaughter was removed as a candidate Wednesday, less than a week after his candidacy was approved.

Slaughter, a Newton police sergeant, qualified as a write-in candidate by petition last week. The Catawba County Board of Elections voted Friday to certify Slaughter as a candidate after verifying he received over 100 valid signatures in his write-in petition.

Hours later, Slaughter said he wasn’t interested in running for the office. Because he did not withdraw his candidacy before the board’s meeting, the board’s approval meant there would still be a write-in line for the sheriff’s race, and Slaughter would be the only write-in candidate whose votes would count.

To get Slaughter’s write-in slot off the ballot, his candidacy has to be challenged. Monday, the board of elections heard a challenge from Jeff Eddins, a captain with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Eddins testified to the board that he did not believe Slaughter lived in Catawba County, making him ineligible for the office.

When a challenge is filed on a candidate’s residency, it is up to the candidate to prove they live in the county, board Chair Barry Cheney said. Slaughter did not attend the meeting to refute the challenge.

With no contest against the challenge, the board voted to remove him as a write-in candidate.

Eddins said he is paying close attention to the sheriff’s race and decided to file the challenge because he believes election integrity is important.