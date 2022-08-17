 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Catawba County sheriff write-in candidate no longer eligible for election

  • Updated
  • 0
081822-hdr-news-slaughter-p1

Capt. Jeff Eddins with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office swears in to testify before the Catawba County Board of Elections about the validity of Derek Slaughter's candidacy for sheriff.

 Virginia Annable, Record

There is no longer a write-in candidate for Catawba County sheriff.

Derek Slaughter was removed as a candidate Wednesday, less than a week after his candidacy was approved.

Slaughter, a Newton police sergeant, qualified as a write-in candidate by petition last week. The Catawba County Board of Elections voted Friday to certify Slaughter as a candidate after verifying he received over 100 valid signatures in his write-in petition.

Derek Slaughter

Slaughter

Hours later, Slaughter said he wasn’t interested in running for the office. Because he did not withdraw his candidacy before the board’s meeting, the board’s approval meant there would still be a write-in line for the sheriff’s race, and Slaughter would be the only write-in candidate whose votes would count.

To get Slaughter’s write-in slot off the ballot, his candidacy has to be challenged. Monday, the board of elections heard a challenge from Jeff Eddins, a captain with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

People are also reading…

Eddins testified to the board that he did not believe Slaughter lived in Catawba County, making him ineligible for the office.

When a challenge is filed on a candidate’s residency, it is up to the candidate to prove they live in the county, board Chair Barry Cheney said. Slaughter did not attend the meeting to refute the challenge.

With no contest against the challenge, the board voted to remove him as a write-in candidate.

Eddins said he is paying close attention to the sheriff’s race and decided to file the challenge because he believes election integrity is important.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Violence in Mexico: President under fire for security strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert