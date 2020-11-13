Catawba County sets new COVID-19 record

There were 108 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County on Friday, a record single-day high in new cases.

The previous record was 106 new cases in one day, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county total at 5,553. There have been 486 new cases reported in the county in the last seven days.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county also saw two new COVID-19-related deaths, according to public health.

There are 47 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, there were 1,779 new cases reported on Friday, but the number is from a shorter time period than usual, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state adjusted the 24-hour period when it pulls COVID-19 data from, so Friday’s numbers are from a 10-hour period. The change is only for one day to adjust the time period.

The new cases put the state total at 305,233 cases. There are 1,423 people hospitalized with the virus and 4,720 have died.