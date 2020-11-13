 Skip to main content
Catawba County sets new COVID-19 record
There were 108 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County on Friday, a record single-day high in new cases.

The previous record was 106 new cases in one day, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county total at 5,553. There have been 486 new cases reported in the county in the last seven days.

The county also saw two new COVID-19-related deaths, according to public health.

There are 47 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, there were 1,779 new cases reported on Friday, but the number is from a shorter time period than usual, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state adjusted the 24-hour period when it pulls COVID-19 data from, so Friday’s numbers are from a 10-hour period. The change is only for one day to adjust the time period.

The new cases put the state total at 305,233 cases. There are 1,423 people hospitalized with the virus and 4,720 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

108 new cases

5,553 total cases

47 hospitalized

73 deaths

4,553 recovered

Burke County

19 new cases

3,409 total cases

8 hospitalized

64 deaths

2,855 recovered

Caldwell County

38 new cases

2,954 total cases

26 hospitalized

38 deaths

1,978 recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

1,097 total cases

26 hospitalized

12 deaths

925 recovered

North Carolina

1,779 new cases

305,233 total cases

1,423 hospitalized

4,720 deaths

261,719 recovered

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Thursday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

