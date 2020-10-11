 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees two more COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday
date 2020-10-11

Catawba County Public Health reported two new deaths and 43 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county total to 59 deaths and 3,591 cases.

Of the total cases, 21 patients remain hospitalized and 3,043 people have recovered, according to the Public Health website.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a total of 1,956 cases. Of these, 10 patients are hospitalized, 1,146 have recovered, and 29 deaths have occurred.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,719 cases on Sunday. The state total now sits at 231,471, with 1,046 patients hospitalized, 3,770 deaths, and 192,644 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

43 new cases

3,591 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

59 total deaths

3,043 people recovered

Burke County

19 new cases

2,637 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

49 total deaths

2,193 people recovered

Caldwell County

33 new cases

1,956 total cases

10 patients hospitalized

29 total deaths

1,146 people recovered

Alexander County

25 new cases

575 total cases

2 patients hospitalized

8 total deaths

506 people recovered

North Carolina

1,719 new cases

231,471 total cases

1,046 patients hospitalized

3,770 total deaths

192,644 people recovered

Burke County data is as of Friday, Caldwell County data is as of Saturday and Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

