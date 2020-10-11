Catawba County sees two more COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported two new deaths and 43 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county total to 59 deaths and 3,591 cases.

Of the total cases, 21 patients remain hospitalized and 3,043 people have recovered, according to the Public Health website.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a total of 1,956 cases. Of these, 10 patients are hospitalized, 1,146 have recovered, and 29 deaths have occurred.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,719 cases on Sunday. The state total now sits at 231,471, with 1,046 patients hospitalized, 3,770 deaths, and 192,644 recoveries.