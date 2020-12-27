Catawba County sees three more COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported three COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday and 194 new cases.

This brings the county total to 10,978 cases, with 89 hospitalizations, 149 deaths and 8,786 recoveries.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the total to 5,455 cases, with 61 hospitalizations, 2,899 recoveries and 66 total deaths related to the virus.

NCDHHS reported 2,898 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Sunday, bringing the state total to 516,828 cases. Of these, there are 3,123 hospitalizations, 403,488 recoveries and 6,549 deaths related to the virus.