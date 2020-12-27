 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County sees three more COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday
0 comments
top story

Catawba County sees three more COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported three COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday and 194 new cases.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This brings the county total to 10,978 cases, with 89 hospitalizations, 149 deaths and 8,786 recoveries.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the total to 5,455 cases, with 61 hospitalizations, 2,899 recoveries and 66 total deaths related to the virus.

NCDHHS reported 2,898 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Sunday, bringing the state total to 516,828 cases. Of these, there are 3,123 hospitalizations, 403,488 recoveries and 6,549 deaths related to the virus.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

194 new cases

10,978 total cases

89 hospitalized

149 deaths

8,786 recovered

Burke County

98 new cases

5,731 total cases

16 hospitalized

77 deaths

4,450 recovered

Caldwell County

102 new cases

5,455 total cases

61 hospitalized

66 deaths

2,899 recovered

Alexander County

112 new cases

2,505 total cases

15 hospitalized

29 deaths

1,945 recovered

North Carolina

2,898 new cases

516,828 total cases

3,123 hospitalized

6,549 deaths

403,488 recovered

Burke County data is as of Thursday. Alexander and Caldwell counties data is as of Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert