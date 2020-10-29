 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19
Catawba County set a new record for its highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county reported 94 new cases, four cases more than the previous single-day increase in new cases of 90, reported Oct. 16.

The high number of cases isn't related to one cause, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. Many of the cases stem from small gatherings of friends and family. 

With 94 new cases in one day, Catawba County saw its highest seven-day average at 54.5 new cases per day over the past seven days. There have been 382 new cases in the past seven days.

The new cases put the county total at 4,503 since March, according to public health.

There are 31 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 64 have died.

North Carolina saw 2,885 new cases reported statewide on Thursday, putting the state total at 269,021, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,181 people hospitalized with the virus and 4,283 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

94 new cases

4,503 total cases

31 patients hospitalized

64 total deaths

3,784 people recovered

Burke County

32 new cases

3,033 total cases

6 patients hospitalized

58 total deaths

2,551 people recovered

Caldwell County

48 new cases

2,521 total cases

18 patients hospitalized

32 total deaths

1,688 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

822 total cases

14 patients hospitalized

9 total deaths

681 people recovered

North Carolina

2,885 new cases

269,021 total cases

1,181 patients hospitalized

4,283 total deaths

231,611 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Wednesday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

