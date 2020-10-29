Catawba County sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19

Catawba County set a new record for its highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county reported 94 new cases, four cases more than the previous single-day increase in new cases of 90, reported Oct. 16.

The high number of cases isn't related to one cause, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. Many of the cases stem from small gatherings of friends and family.

With 94 new cases in one day, Catawba County saw its highest seven-day average at 54.5 new cases per day over the past seven days. There have been 382 new cases in the past seven days.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new cases put the county total at 4,503 since March, according to public health.

There are 31 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 64 have died.

North Carolina saw 2,885 new cases reported statewide on Thursday, putting the state total at 269,021, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,181 people hospitalized with the virus and 4,283 people have died.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.