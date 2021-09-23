Catawba County sees double hepatitis A cases in 2021

Catawba County has seen twice as many hepatitis A cases this year than last, a trend seen throughout the state and nation, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has been tracking an increase in cases of hepatitis A since 2018. In 2020, cases in Catawba County rose to 34 cases. In the first half of 2021, Catawba County saw 63 new cases, according to Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

Hepatitis A is a contagious, short-term liver infection that can cause illness for a few weeks to a few months, Killian said. It is not generally fatal but can cause severe illness in those with already-weakened livers. The disease is spread through close personal contact, like sexual contact, caring for someone who is sick or using drugs with others. Foodborne outbreaks can happen through contamination of food with the hepatitis A virus.

“Hepatitis A is very contagious, and people can even spread the virus before they feel sick,” Killian said.

Based on data from March 17 to Sept. 21, Catawba County’s case rate was about 20 cases per 100,000 people.

The continued rise in cases could be caused by increased testing through the county’s drug user health networks, Killian said.