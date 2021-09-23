Catawba County sees double hepatitis A cases in 2021

Catawba County has seen twice as many hepatitis A cases this year than last, a trend seen throughout the state and nation, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has been tracking an increase in cases of hepatitis A since 2018. In 2020, cases in Catawba County rose to 34 cases. In the first half of 2021, Catawba County saw 63 new cases, according to Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.
Hepatitis A is a contagious, short-term liver infection that can cause illness for a few weeks to a few months, Killian said. It is not generally fatal but can cause severe illness in those with already-weakened livers. The disease is spread through close personal contact, like sexual contact, caring for someone who is sick or using drugs with others. Foodborne outbreaks can happen through contamination of food with the hepatitis A virus.
“Hepatitis A is very contagious, and people can even spread the virus before they feel sick,” Killian said.
Based on data from March 17 to Sept. 21, Catawba County’s case rate was about 20 cases per 100,000 people.
The continued rise in cases could be caused by increased testing through the county’s drug user health networks, Killian said.
The best way to prevent hepatitis A is vaccination, Killian said. The health department has been working with other community organizations and trusted individuals in hard-to-reach communities, she said.
To address the increase in cases, public health brought together a group of infectious disease providers, substance use treatment providers and other stakeholders to work together to lower transmission.
Public health has shared information on the prevention of hepatitis A with homeless and homeless veteran populations and educated organizations that serve homeless people. Public health nurses went to locations that serve homeless people to administer vaccinations, Killian said. The health department is also offering on-site vaccination at syringe exchange programs.
In mid-September, Catawba County Public Health presented before the North Carolina Viral Hepatitis Task Force to share experiences building partnerships for the hepatitis coalition, Killian said.
From April 2018, to July 2021, Catawba County had a case rate of 46.4 cases per 100,000 people, according to NCDHHS. The rate is the sixth-highest of all 100 counties in North Carolina.
Burke and Caldwell counties were among those with higher case rates. Burke County had 79.6 cases per 100,000 people, and Caldwell County had a rate of 54.8 cases per 100,000 people.