Catawba County sees 99 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 99 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This brings the county total to 6,364 virus cases, with 57 hospitalizations, 82 total deaths and 4,979 recoveries.

The Caldwell County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,242 cases, with 27 hospitalizations, 2,122 recoveries and 39 deaths related to the virus.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,514 new COVID-19 cases statewide Sunday. This brings the state total to 336,775 cases, with 1,571 people hospitalized, 276,132 recovered, and 5,034 total deaths.