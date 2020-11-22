 Skip to main content
Catawba County sees 99 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
Catawba County sees 99 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

  • Updated
Catawba County Public Health reported 99 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

This brings the county total to 6,364 virus cases, with 57 hospitalizations, 82 total deaths and 4,979 recoveries.

The Caldwell County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,242 cases, with 27 hospitalizations, 2,122 recoveries and 39 deaths related to the virus.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,514 new COVID-19 cases statewide Sunday. This brings the state total to 336,775 cases, with 1,571 people hospitalized, 276,132 recovered, and 5,034 total deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

99 new cases

6,364 total cases

57 hospitalized

82 deaths

4,979 recovered

Burke County

52 new cases

3,786 total cases

11 hospitalized

65 deaths

3,049 recovered

Caldwell County

10 new cases

3,242 total cases

27 hospitalized

39 deaths

2,122 recovered

Alexander County

276 new cases

1,373 total cases

27 hospitalized

13 deaths

1,053 recovered

North Carolina

4,514 new cases

336,775 total cases

1,571 hospitalized

5,034 deaths

276,132 recovered

Burke County data is as of Friday, Caldwell County data is as of Saturday and Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

