Catawba County sees 99 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Sunday
Catawba County sees 99 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Sunday

  • Updated
Catawba County Public Health reported 99 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county total to 11,868.

Public Health also reported two additional deaths, bringing the total to 169.

Of the total cases, 120 are hospitalized and 9,833 have recovered.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 112 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 6,086 cases. Of these, there are 58 hospitalizations, 2,978 recoveries and 77 deaths.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Alexander County’s COVID-19 total increased by 51 cases on Sunday. This brings the county total to 2,806 cases, with 30 total deaths.

NCDHHS reported 6,487 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 564,924 cases. Of these, there are 3,576 hospitalizations and 6,910 deaths related to the virus.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

99 new cases

11,868 total cases

120 hospitalized

169 deaths

9,833 recovered

1,259 vaccinated

Burke County

274 new cases

6,380 total cases

25 hospitalized

82 deaths

4,975 recovered

609 vaccinated

Caldwell County

112 new cases

6,086 total cases

58 hospitalized

77 deaths 2,978 recovered 460 vaccinated

Alexander County

51 new cases

2,806 total cases

15 hospitalized

30 deaths

1,945 recovered

188 vaccinated

North Carolina

6,487 new cases

564,924 total cases

3,576 hospitalized

6,910 deaths

403,488 recovered

63,571 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Saturday. Burke County data is as of Thursday.

