Catawba County sees 99 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported 99 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county total to 11,868.

Public Health also reported two additional deaths, bringing the total to 169.

Of the total cases, 120 are hospitalized and 9,833 have recovered.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 112 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 6,086 cases. Of these, there are 58 hospitalizations, 2,978 recoveries and 77 deaths.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Alexander County’s COVID-19 total increased by 51 cases on Sunday. This brings the county total to 2,806 cases, with 30 total deaths.

NCDHHS reported 6,487 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 564,924 cases. Of these, there are 3,576 hospitalizations and 6,910 deaths related to the virus.