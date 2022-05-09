Catawba County sees 90 COVID-19 cases in 1 week, slight increase from early April

In the last two weeks of April, Catawba County saw a very slight uptick in COVID-19 cases.

After about three weeks of 30 new cases reported a week, the county saw 88 new cases April 17-23 and 90 new cases April 24-30, according to the N.C Department of Health and Human Services.

The new cases put the county’s total at 47,793 cases since the pandemic began. That number includes both PCR and antigen rapid tests.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS.

One death was reported in the week ending April 23, bringing the county’s total deaths to 600 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported in the last week of April.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — almost 90,400 people. About 43,452 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, there have been about 2.7 million COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and 24,577 people have died. About 409 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

